Kyslytsia to Macron: ROC is an integral part of a criminal regime

Russian Orthodox Church is an integral part of Putin’s criminal regime.

This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Serhiy Kyslytsia, reacting to the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, who called on the Russian Orthodox Church to stop allowing the Russian authorities to manipulate themselves and "resist", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Emmanuel Macron said that the Russian Orthodox Church allows itself to be manipulated to justify the war in Ukraine and called on it to resist such pressure. The important thing is that no one manipulates it (the Russian Orthodox Church - Ed.), it is an integral part of the criminal regime," noted Serhiy Kyslytsia.

