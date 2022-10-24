Russian army lacks instructors and teachers for mobilized soldiers - General Staff

Armed Forces General Staff released information that Russian army does not have enough instructors for a large number of mobilized soldiers.

The report states: "According to available information, the Russian Federation continues to train some of the mobilized persons at military training ranges and in training units for specialists of certain specialties. During these training activities, the enemy has significant problems due to the shortage of officer and sergeant positions of instructors and teaching staff of training units (training grounds, training centers). This is caused by the majority of such specialists being killed during combat operations, as well as due to the excessive number of mobilized persons. There are cases of appointment to such positions of privates who have just signed a contract and have at least some combat experience".

