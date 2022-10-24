Russia has carried out 85 attacks on Ukrainian power facilities since beginning of full scale war, - Prosecutor General’s Office. INFOGRAPHICS

Since full-scale invasion began, Russian armed forces have carried out 85 attacks on electric power facilities, 51 of them in October.

It was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Most attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in October were conducted in Dnipro region - 8, Lviv region - 6, Vinnytsia region - 5, Sumy region - 4, Kharkiv region - 4, and in Kyiv - 4.

According to the infographic illustrating the report, from February to October the number of attacks on energy infrastructure increased 10 times - from five in February to 51 in October, and only one attack was carried out in April. Donetsk region suffered the most from the beginning of the war, with 14 attacks on energy facilities, Sumy region - 13 and Kharkiv region - seven.

No strikes were recorded in five regions of Ukraine - Transcarpathian, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Kherson.

"This is a policy of destroying Ukrainians by creating conditions unfit for life. With the approach of winter, the Russian leadership deliberately deprives people of basic things: water, electricity, heat. Just as it deliberately doomed people to starvation during the Holodomor of 1932-1933. This is terrorism and war crime," the Prosecutor General stated.

