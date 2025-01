Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down third Russian helicopter in Kherson region today.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to "Pivden" Air Command press office.

"On October 24, around 21.30 o'clock, in Beryslav district of Kherson region, a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down another Russian attack helicopter Ka-52," the statement reads.

