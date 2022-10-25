ENG
Russia intends to accuse Ukraine of "dirty bomb" at UN Security Council

On Tuesday, October 25, Russia intends to present to the UN Security Council an accusation that Ukraine is allegedly planning to use a "dirty bomb".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was stated by Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasyl Nebenzia.

At the same time, Russia traditionally demands to hold meetings behind closed doors.

"We will consider the use of a "dirty bomb" as an act of nuclear terrorism," he said.

In response to Russia's demands, the British mission to the UN reminded the world that Ukraine does not have nuclear weapons.

