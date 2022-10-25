IAEA experts will inspect two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in coming days, - Grossi

IAEA inspectors intend to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the coming days at Kyiv’s request.

This was stated by the general director of the Agency, Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The agency has received a written request from Ukraine to send a group of inspectors to carry out inspection activities at two facilities (...) and is preparing to visit these facilities in the coming days," he said in his statement.

Grossi noted that "the purpose of the visits is to identify any possible undeclared nuclear activity and materials."

"A month ago, the IAEA inspected one of these places, and all our conclusions corresponded to Ukraine's statements about guarantees," Grossi said.

"No undeclared nuclear activity or material was detected there," he added.

Grossi confirmed that both facilities operate under IAEA safeguards and are regularly visited by the agency's inspectors.

The head of the IAEA did not specify which objects are in question.

