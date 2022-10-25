World Bank announced allocation of $500 million to Ukraine for urgent needs

The World Bank has announced an additional $500 million for Ukraine to finance urgent needs caused by a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Financing by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the bank's main lending arm, was supported by a $500 million loan guarantee from Great Britain announced on September 30," the bank said in a statement.

As noted, the funds were allocated ahead of a recovery conference to be held on Tuesday, October 25 in Berlin, where national leaders, development experts, and CEOs will discuss how to rebuild Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

"The Russian invasion continues to cause massive destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, including water, sewage and electricity networks, just as winter approaches, further putting the Ukrainian people at risk," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement.

As emphasized, the new round of funding will be used to support essential public services.

"We intend to support the Ukrainian people as they face this unprecedented crisis," the statement said.

The World Bank mobilized emergency financing for Ukraine in the total amount of 13 billion dollars, of which 11.4 billion was fully disbursed.

Direct damage caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine as of June 1 totaled more than $97 billion, but rebuilding the country could cost nearly $350 billion, according to a report released in September by the World Bank, the Ukrainian government, and the European Commission.

