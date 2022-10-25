At least 1,251 children were injured in Ukraine as result of full-scale armed aggression of Russian Federation

As of the morning of October 25, 2022, more than 1,251 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 430 children died and more than 821 were injured.

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 419, Kharkiv - 260, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhzhia - 70, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Kherson - 57, Dnipropetrovsk - 31," the message says.

So, on October 24, as a result of enemy shelling of the Prymorske village, a 12-year-old boy was injured in, the Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region.

2,677 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 331 of them were completely destroyed.

