In 2023, European Union will allocate about 18 billion euros to Ukraine and monthly support of 1.5 billion euros, - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is working with the member states of the European Union to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 billion in 2023 and EUR 1.5 billion every month until the end of the war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs urgent aid and rehabilitation, restoration, support for daily functioning and survival - salaries, pensions, and other payments. According to international financial experts, we need from 3 to 5 billion euros per month to cover these current needs.

We need the support of the international community. The EU must bear its part - I am working closely with the representatives of the EU countries so that we can support Ukraine every month for EUR 1.5 billion until the end of the war and approximately EUR 18 billion in 2023," she explained.

The President of the European Commission stated that Russia is purposefully destroying the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

"This is terrorism. Russia is trying to destroy and paralyze Ukraine, but we will not allow it," she said.

