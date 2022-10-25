ENG
Ruscists fired at car with civilians in Kherson region: Two people were killed, child was injured

Russian invaders fired at a car with residents of Oleshky, as a result of which two people were killed, a child was injured.

This was reported by the Mayor of Oleshky, Yevhen Ryschuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday in Oleshky district, inhumans shot a car with residents of Oleshky (they did not stop at the request of the occupiers) - shrapnel wounds. Two victims - one died in the city, the other on the operating table. A 5-year-old girl with an amputated finger is alive," the message reads.

Read more: At least 1,251 children were injured in Ukraine as result of full-scale armed aggression of Russian Federation

