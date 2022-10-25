Russia will face consequences regardless of whether it uses "dirty" or nuclear bomb, - US State Department

US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned that Russia would face consequences whether it used a so-called "dirty bomb" or any other nuclear weapon.

"Certainly, it would be another example of President Putin's brutality if he used the so-called 'dirty bomb'. Russia will face the consequences whether it uses a 'dirty' bomb or a nuclear bomb. We have made that very clear," Price said.

He added that it is important that Moscow knows the "profound nature of these consequences" it will face if it starts using nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Price did not specify what these consequences might be for Russia, and did not say whether they would differ depending on the type of weapon.

He said the United States currently sees no signs that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons, but is concerned about the possible use of a "dirty bomb."

It will be recalled that on Sunday, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, called at least three defense ministers of NATO countries - France, Turkey, and Britain) talking about the Ukrainian "dirty bomb".

The Russian Federation claims that Ukraine is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack on its territory to blame it on Russia.

