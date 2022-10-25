"Our goal is not only to freeze, but also to seize Russian assets," von der Leyen

The European Union has already done a lot to freeze Russian assets and limit their use in financing the Russian "war machine", but the possibility of their removal and directing them to the goals of restoring Ukraine needs further elaboration from a legal point of view.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our goal is not only to freeze, but also to seize Russian assets. But this concerns, first of all, the legal basis of such actions. We are working on this. We have created a task force, which includes experts from all member states and international experts, which is called: "Detain and freeze". This allows not only to mark those assets that have been frozen, but also to determine the legal prerequisites under which these assets can be seized and used, for example, for the restoration of Ukraine," Von der Leyen stressed.

See more: Last day, occupiers launched 15 fire attacks on Donetsk region. Bakhmut was fired upon from "Hrad", - National Police. PHOTOS

She noted that there is political will in the EU to use frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine, but the legal definition of such actions still needs clarification.

"Much more needs to be done to achieve this goal. At the same time, it is very important to remember - yes, we insist on observing the rule of law. But this means that we do observe the rule of law. So this process (removal of Russian assets - ed. ) must be balanced from a legal point of view," she added.