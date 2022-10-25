Occupied Crimea will remain without water for 10-15 years if ruscists blow up Kakhovska HPP, - Danilov

If the occupiers blow up the Kakhovska HPP, the occupied Crimea will remain without water supply for 10-15 years, and possibly forever.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov in an interview with Sky News, informed by Censor.NET.

The journalist recalled the information that Russia may blow up the dam to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Kherson.

"We will have to wait and see, but if they blow it up, then the idea of water supply to Crimea will disappear for 10 or 15 years, and maybe forever. Then the question arises, why do they need Crimea, if they are going to leave it without water," he answered Danilov.

Read more: Now Putin is not much different from Hitler, - Danilov