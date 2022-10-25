Ukrainian hackers launched appeal from Armed Forces of Russian Federation to Russian soldiers on Russian television, - StratCom

Today, around 2 p.m., Ukrainian hackers hacked one of the satellite television providers in Novosibirsk.

As Censor.NET informs, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"Instead of the usual bullshit from the propagandists, the appeal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the aggressor's army was broadcast for a long time with a proposal to surrender and resist violent and mass mobilization. The hissing of ghouls and ghouls, who, apart from the appeal, could not see anything, could be heard hundreds of kilometers away," it is said in the message.

As reported, on October 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an appeal to the population and personnel of the Russian Armed Forces with a call to think about why they participate in this war unleashed by Putin, why they die, because Ukraine has never threatened their state.

