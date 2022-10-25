Replenishment of occupiers, which arrived in Zaporizhzhia region, is looking for food and opportunity to wash in local population, - General Staff

Russian servicemen who arrived in the Zaporizhzhia region to replenish their losses are looking for food and an opportunity to wash among the local population.

This is stated in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"To replenish the losses in the Zaporizhzhia direction, another batch of Russian servicemen has arrived in the settlement of Vovkivka, who are chaotically moving through the streets, looking for food and an opportunity to wash among the local population," the message says.

It is also noted that the occupiers continue forced mobilization measures to replenish the losses of their units. "In the temporarily occupied settlement of Khrustalny, Luhansk region, "mobile groups" detain and transport all men to the military commissariat," the General Staff emphasizes.

According to available information, another batch of prisoners arrived in the occupied Stanytsia Luhansk from Russia to replenish units of private military campaigns. At the same time, the so-called local law enforcement officers are prohibited from interfering in cases of detection of violations by the arriving mercenaries.