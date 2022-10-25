Presidents of Ukraine and Germany took under their patronage a program of municipal relations between cities of two countries, - Zelenskyi

Presidents of Ukraine and Germany Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Frank-Walter Steinmeier jointly endorsed a statement in which, among other things, they agreed to patronize relations between cities and municipalities of Germany and Ukraine.

"Today, for the first time in the history of our bilateral relations, we have adopted a joint statement of the Presidents. Among other things, it consolidates the personal patronage of President Steinmeier over the process of restoration of Chernihiv region. We have agreed to work together at the local level, which is especially important in the context of our decentralization. The Ukrainian-German Municipal Partnership Network will receive presidential patronage," Zelenskyi said after meeting with the German President on Tuesday in Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also called Germany's contribution to Ukraine's movement towards peace and restoration of our territorial integrity "important and significant".

"I thanked Germany for providing modern air defense system IRIS-T. It has shown itself very well in the protection of our skies. This is a priority, we all feel it. I hope we can get some more relevant systems in the near future," Zelenskyi said.

"We discussed the full range of threats - the continuation of missile terror, the involvement of Iran in Russia's allies and the next manifestations of Russian nuclear blackmail. We regard these and similar Russian threats in the same way with Germany," Zelenskyi stressed.

