A gas station in Dnipro caught fire as a result of shelling by Russian occupants.

It was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Dnipro. BRSM gas station caught fire. Russian terrorists launched their missiles at the city, but the shell fragments fell on the local gas station. The fire is being extinguished," the statement reads.

