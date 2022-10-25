Israel to provide US with photographic evidence of Iranian drones in Ukraine

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog said he will provide the United States with evidence of Iranian drones’ use in Ukraine.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to LB.ua.

Herzog is on a visit to the United States, where he is to meet with Joseph Biden. According to the Israeli president, the top topic of the meeting will be the Iranian threat, which, as Herzog stressed, "destabilizes not only the Middle East, but the whole world".

The Head of Israel is to share photographic evidence proving that Russia uses advanced Iranian drones in its attacks on Ukraine. To do this, Israeli security officials used visual analysis to determine that the fragments of drones used in Ukraine are the same as those produced in Iran.

The photos that Herzog is to share with US officials show an Iranian Shahed-136 launched during an exercise in Iran in December 2021 and the same "Shahed" shot down in Ukraine. Photographic evidence proves that the drones have many of the same characteristics, including their structure, size and numbering.

The Office of the Israeli President also stated that although Iran tried to hide the origin of the drones by adding a Russian inscription, it is obvious that parts of the drones are of Iranian origin.

