At least two civilians were killed as a result of hostile shelling of gas station, - Dnipro mayor Filatov.

Mayor of Dnipro city Borys Filatov reports on death of at least two civilians as a result of shelling by Russian occupants.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Borys Filatov in his Telegram channel.

"So far it is known that at least two civilians were killed: one - in a car, one - at the car wash located next to the gas station," Filatov stressed.

He noted that information from the military administration is expected now.

As reported, a gas station caught fire in Dnipro as a result of enemy shelling of the city by Russian occupants.

