At least two civilians were killed as a result of hostile shelling of gas station, - Dnipro mayor Filatov.

Mayor of Dnipro city Borys Filatov reports on death of at least two civilians as a result of shelling by Russian occupants.

it was reported by Borys Filatov in his Telegram channel.

"So far it is known that at least two civilians were killed: one - in a car, one - at the car wash located next to the gas station," Filatov stressed.

He noted that information from the military administration is expected now.

As reported, a gas station caught fire in Dnipro as a result of enemy shelling of the city by Russian occupants.