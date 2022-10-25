ENG
Biden (659) nuclear weapon (371)

Russia will make "incredibly serious mistake" if it uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine - Biden

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated it in his comment to CNN.

Biden said he spent most of today discussing this issue.

"I spent a lot of time talking about this today. Let me just say that Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if they used tactical nuclear weapons," Biden said.

"I am not yet guaranteeing that this is a false flag operation. We don't know for sure. It would be a serious, serious mistake," he added.

