Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyi can count on our support, - British Prime Minister Sunak

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says that Ukrainian people and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi can count on United Kingdom continued support.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, he wrote it on Tuesday on Twitter.

"It is a privilege to speak to President Zelenskyi this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the United Kingdom's continued solidarity and support. We will always be with Ukraine," Sunak said.

