Russian kamikaze drone "Shahed-136" shot down in Dnipro region, - Air Forces of AFU

Air defense forces shot down a Russian kamikaze drone in Dnipro region.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the AFU Air Forces.

"In the Dnipro region, at about 21:30, another Shahed-136 was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the "East " Air Command," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported about destruction of two Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Kherson region.

