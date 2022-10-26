Russian kamikaze drone "Shahed-136" shot down in Dnipro region, - Air Forces of AFU
Air defense forces shot down a Russian kamikaze drone in Dnipro region.
It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the AFU Air Forces.
"In the Dnipro region, at about 21:30, another Shahed-136 was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the "East " Air Command," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported about destruction of two Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Kherson region.
