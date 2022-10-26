Israeli President Herzog showed evidence of use of Iranian drones in Ukraine. PHOTO

Israeli President Isaac Herzog accused Iran that Iranian drones sold to Russia are killing civilians in Ukraine

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Voice of America, he said this during a speech at the invitation of the non-governmental research organization "Atlantic Council" in Washington. Despite Iran's denials, according to Herzog, photographs of the hull and engines of downed drones taken in Ukraine prove that Iran is selling its drones to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

"This is the Shahid-136 drone that was auctioned in Iran in December 2021, look at the tail and wings of the drone and compare it to what was found in Ukraine. It is exactly the same product, but it is hidden in Cyrillic letters (written Geran-2. - Ed.), but even the font is exactly the same," the Israeli president remarked, showing photos to the audience.

According to Herzog, the photos provided by him are only part of a large amount of information, including from intelligence sources, which is at the disposal of the Israeli authorities, and which he is ready to present in order to "expose the lies" of the Iranian regime.

"The world needs to discover this truth and ask Iran these questions. Can the international community negotiate with Iran when they are accelerating toward the creation of a nuclear bomb and at the same time doing other terrible things," Herzog stressed.

