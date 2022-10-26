Explosion in center of occupied Melitopol is result of war between two clans of occupying power, - Mayor Fedorov

Yesterday’s explosion is clearly a redistribution of spheres of influence between two groups, the first of which is represented by Balitsky himself, who is a representative of the General Staff and the Russian military, and the other - the FSB, whose local protege is Volodymyr Rogov.

This was reported by the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday in Melitopol, a car exploded near the building belonging to the Balytsky family. But the building itself is symbolic for the Rashists: this building has been captured by the FSB since the first days of the temporary occupation. It housed the personnel of the department. It got to the point that even Balytsky and his family were stopped from entering this building on the second or third day of the temporary occupation. Also, after three or four months of occupation, one of the propagandist mass media was located on the base of this building, which relayed propaganda and false information to the territory of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region. Also, the landmark of this building is that near it there is a TV tower that rebroadcasts all Russian propaganda media," said the mayor of Melitopol.

So yesterday's explosion is clearly a redistribution of spheres of influence between two groups of occupiers.

