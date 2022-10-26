Accusations of Russian Federation regarding "dirty bomb" are false, world is watching this very carefully, - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia against escalation on the pretext of Ukraine’s accusations of plans to use a "dirty bomb".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia is now trying to falsely accuse Ukraine of preparing to use a radioactive 'dirty bomb' on its own territory. NATO allies reject this obviously false accusation. Russia often accuses others of what they intend to do themselves. We have seen this trend before, from Syria to Ukraine. Russia should not use false pretexts for further escalation. The world is watching this very carefully," Stoltenberg emphasized.

The NATO Secretary General noted that Russia's brutal war against Ukraine is entering a decisive moment. President Putin responds to his failures on the battlefield by intensifying aggression, strikes on the civilian population and civilian energy infrastructure, and drone and missile attacks on residential areas.

He reminded that during the past days it became obvious that Iran provides military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine. The head of NATO called such a situation "unacceptable".

"No country should help the aggressor in this criminal war. I welcome the fact that the Allies and the European Union are applying strong sanctions against Tehran," the NATO Secretary General said.

