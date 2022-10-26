There are not enough explosives at Kakhovska HPP for Russian Federation to blow up station - intelligence

Any provocations can be expected from Russia, which disregards international law and despises humanitarian principles, while at the moment there is no reason to believe that the invaders will blow up the Kakhovska HPP.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Potentially, since we are dealing with an inadequate state, an inadequate government, there are any threats. That is, it is a state that disregards humanitarian principles and international law, so various provocations are possible," Yusov said.

He also noted that there is currently no reason to believe that the Russian Federation will blow up the Kakhovska HPP.

"Regarding the Kakhovska HPP, today ... the necessary works have not been carried out, the HPP and the dam have not been mined to the extent that it would be possible to detonate them," Yusov believes.

Speaking about the possibility of Russia's use of nuclear weapons, the intelligence representative noted that "Putin will rattle them as loudly as possible so that he is heard and paid attention to."

"But if you imagine that Putin dares to use nuclear weapons, then this is, in fact, the last trump card that he will use. The question is what's next," Yusov said, adding that this is an unlikely scenario, and if it is implemented, it will bring the end closer of Russia.