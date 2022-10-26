Steinmeier after his visit to Ukraine: "Everything is much scarier than one imagines in Germany"

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after his yesterday’s visit to Kyiv, said that the situation in our country is much more dire than it is imagined in Germany.

As Censor.NET informs, he said this during an interview with Tagesschau.

Yesterday, during his trip, Steinmeier had to spend about two hours in one of the shelters in the Chernihiv region due to the air alert announced in the country.

"Everything is much scarier than we imagine in Germany. I was shocked by the stories we were told. Everyone who can think and sympathize wants the hostilities in Ukraine to stop," he said.

Steinmeier also noted that the peace must be fair.

Watch more: "Infantry is advancing!": Soldiers of rapid response brigade of National Guard destroy occupiers. VIDEO

"This means that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be preserved. Currently, we are not at that stage," he disappointed those who expect a quick end to the war.

It will be recalled that the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during his visit to Ukraine on October 25, announced that Germany plans to provide Ukraine with two additional MARS multiple rocket launchers and four howitzers in the near future. Our state will also receive new air defense equipment.