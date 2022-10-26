208 people are in captivity in temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian invaders kidnapped and captured a total of 540 people. 208 of them are still in captivity.

As Censor.NET informs the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"There is a clear figure: 540 people were captured, 208 of them are still in captivity, the rest have been released," he said.

Since March, the mayor of Dniprorudne Yevhen Matveev, the first deputy mayor of Enerhodar Ivan Samoydiuk have been in captivity. Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts.

