Pregnant 25-year-old girl died as result of Russian shelling of gas station in Dnipro day before, - Mayor Filatov. PHOTOS

25-year-old Inna was burned alive as a result of a Russian attack on a gas station in Dnipro the day before. The girl was pregnant.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov made the relevant information public on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This is the pregnant beauty Inna, 25 years old, who was burned alive yesterday in a car at an ordinary gas station in Dnipro, bombed by a Russian missile. And this is a message from the Ministry of Homicide of the Russian Federation about the destruction of an "oil storage facility that supplied fuel to groups in Donbas," he said, adding a photo and screens.

Read more: At least two civilians were killed as a result of hostile shelling of gas station, - Dnipro mayor Filatov.

We will remind, on October 25, a gas station in Dnipro caught fire as a result of enemy shelling by the Russian occupiers of the city. Later, it became known that as a result of the rocket attack, two people died, four were injured, three of them seriously.

