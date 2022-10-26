Ukraine returned 10 more soldiers from captivity

On Wednesday, October 26, Ukraine returned 10 soldiers from captivity. The body of an American volunteer who fought for Ukraine was also handed over.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak.

"Ours are at home. They conducted another exchange of prisoners. We managed to return home 10 Ukrainian servicemen. Among them there is one officer and 9 privates and sergeants," he said.

Also, according to him, the body of an American volunteer, a veteran of the US Army, Joshua Alan Jones, who fought for Ukraine and died in a battle with the invaders, was handed over.

