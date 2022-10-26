Shoigu called defense ministers of India and China: Told about "dirty bomb"

The Minister of Defense of the occupying country, Sergei Shoigu, held a conversation with the Defense Ministers of India and China, Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe.

According to the ministry, Shoigu discussed the situation in Ukraine with his Indian and Chinese colleagues and told about "concern about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'."

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the head of the department, Serhiy Shoigu, during a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, on October 23, announced the alleged possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded by saying that only one entity can use nuclear weapons in our part of Europe, and he ordered Defense Minister Shoigu to call his colleagues.

