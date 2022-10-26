ENG
One pyrotechnician of State Emergency Service was killed, five were injured as result of hitting mine in Izium district, - RMA

вибух,міна

A car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service ran into an enemy mine in the Izium district of Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, in the Izium district, a car of pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service ran over an enemy mine, which was previously an anti-tank mine. Unfortunately, 1 person died, and 5 were injured. All the injured are hospitalized and receive all necessary medical assistance.

Doctors assess the condition of 3 wounded as serious, 2 victims have injuries of medium severity," the head of the regional administration said.

mines (164) Kharkivshchyna (1976) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) Synehubiv (292)
