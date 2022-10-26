Armed Forces shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson region, - OC "South"
On October 26, anti-aircraft fighters of the Odesa Brigade shot down a helicopter of the occupiers in the South of Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".
"On October 26, around 5:00 p.m., a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the "South" air command in the Berislav district of the Kherson region," the message reads.
