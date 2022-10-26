Enemy does not stop conducting offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on 10/26/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The two hundred and forty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions. At the same time, he does not stop conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Andriivka, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Kamianka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out fortification equipment of positions in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched a rocket attack and launched 11 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Read more: Intelligence services of Ukraine and Israel have started working, I see steps forward, - Zelensky

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - with the use of mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bochkove, Vilkhuvatka, Budarki, Chuhunivka, Shevchenkove, Strelecha, and Dvorichna;

in the Kupiansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestovka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Pishchane, Pershotravneve, Fiholivka, and Krokhmalne;

in the Lyman direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Vyshneve, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Nevske, Serhiivka, and Zarichne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Ivanhrad, Toretsk, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk and Ozarianivka;

in the Avdiivsk direction, enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Mariinka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Novokalynovka settlements.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery fire in the areas of the settlements of Orihiv, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Neskuchne, and Poltavka.

Areas of settlements near the contact line were damaged by fire in the South Bug direction. The city of Nikopol was directly affected by the fire of enemy jet artillery.

Read more: Armed Forces shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter in Kherson region, - OC "South"

The enemy continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russian invaders are restricting the right of free movement of civilians in the temporarily occupied territories. So, local residents of Pershotravneve settlement of Kharkiv region are prohibited from leaving the village.

In the Russian Federation, work continues on the replenishment of combat losses. The recruitment by representatives of private military campaigns of prisoners in prisons in the city of Bryansk and the Bryansk region was noted.

According to the updated information, the results of fire damage to the enemy during the last days have been confirmed. Thus, in the districts of Korzhov and Mykolaivka settlements of the Luhansk region, the occupiers lost up to 60 people, including at least 10 officers.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated.

During the day, units of missile troops and artillery struck 3 control points, 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 warehouses with ammunition and 5 other important military objects of the enemy," the message reads.