Presentation of Dugin’s book in Gdansk was canceled after outrage in social networks

A book by rashist ideologist Alexander Dugin was supposed to be presented at Gdansk University. Due to mass outrage in social networks, it was canceled.

It was reported by Цензор.НЕТ referring to Polskie Radio.

The presentation was to take place on Saturday, October 29.

"Thanks to your messages we were able to intervene to prevent this event. We did not know for what purpose the premises in our institution were rented. We are outraged by what this meeting was about. This is a lesson for us to vet our tenants better in the future. We are very sorry about this situation," - the university said in a statement.

