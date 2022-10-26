Germany gave Ukraine two more MARS II systems and four Panzerhaubitze 2000 artillery systems

German Government handed over two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers and four Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated on the German government official website.

It is noted that Ukraine received two MARS II multiple launch rocket systems. Thus, the Ukrainian army already has five such MLRS in service.

At the same time, Ukraine also received four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems. The Germans are implementing this project jointly with the Dutch. In total, they have already handed over 14 such self-propelled artillery systems.

Read more: Three more IRIS-T complexes will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible, - Sholtz

The German government also updated the list of announced military aid. In particular, the Germans promised to transfer to Ukraine another 6,100 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber and 186 thousand rounds of 40 mm caliber for grenade launchers.

The deliveries also include the transfer of two surface drones. What exactly it is about and of what production is unknown.