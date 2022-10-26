Putin conveyed a proposal for talks through President Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Zelenskyi called it planned rhetoric for Russian audience

President of Guinea-Bissau Umaru Sisoku Embalo became first African leader to visit Ukraine since February 24.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi's Telegram channel.

At a joint press conference, the President of Guinea-Bissau called Zelenskyi a "brother" and said that he had been in Russia, where Putin had conveyed to him a message "important for food security" about his readiness to negotiate, reports Ukrinform. In addition, he said that Ukraine is a partner of Guinea-Bissau, which, among other things, is evidenced by the vote at the UN General Assembly on October 12 for the resolution on non-recognition of the pseudo-referendums of Russia in Ukraine. At the same time, the President of Guinea-Bissau confirmed that Russia is also a strategic partner of his country.

In response, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that any statements by Putin about his alleged readiness for peace talks are nothing more than planned rhetoric for the audience of Russia and countries that still have relations with Russia.

"In order to talk about any dialogue, one state must respect another state, its territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders. I think that anything begins with such very simple fundamental things. So far, all this is not there. And the desire of the Russian president to speak, I think, is nothing more than a planned rhetoric that should work for his domestic audience and the audience of those states that have not yet isolated the policy between their state and the state called Russia," Zelenskyi said.

The Head of State informed that he had told the President of Guinea-Bissau in detail about the situation in Ukraine, stressing that "in order to have bridges between the states, it is necessary that the infrastructure is not undermined in one state, then, probably, there is something to talk about in the future".

Also, in response to statements about the need to "unblock relations", Zelenskyi proposed to start such an unblocking at least from the Ukrainian Black Sea.

"And thirdly, everyone is afraid that there is a nuclear threat. You know, lately everyone has been talking about some kind of "dirty bomb". So all this rhetoric comes from the Russian Federation. The threat comes from them (Russians - Ed.) completely - they occupied our nuclear power plant on our territory, threaten to blow up the hydroelectric power plant. So we have what we have," the Head of State emphasized.

