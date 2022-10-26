ENG
US warned Putin personally about consequences of nuclear strike on Ukraine - Blinken

US has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of consequences his country will face in case of a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this in an interview with Bloomberg, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

"We have very clearly and directly informed the Russians, in particular President Putin," he said.

He also noted that the hysteria with the alleged "Ukrainian dirty bomb" was another Russian fake. According to him, Russia has often been noticed that it attributes to others the model of behavior that it considers itself. Such rhetoric is irresponsible.

In addition, Blinken stated that the United States would continue to support Ukraine. He added that it is important for Washington to stay on Ukraine's side.

