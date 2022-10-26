Russian propaganda tells that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to shoot down a "radioactive missile" over Chornobyl

Russian propaganda is spreading reports that Ukraine has allegedly completed "technical preparations for a "dirty bomb" provocation".

This was reported by the Russian propaganda agency "RIA News", informs Censor.NЕТ.

With reference to a "source familiar with the situation", the propagandists claim that "specialists of the Ukrainian enterprise "Pivdenmash " have prepared a dummy missile, which is planned to be filled with radioactive material, and then allegedly shot down over the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant".

"Pivdenmash specialists have already made a dummy missile of the Iskander complex, the main cassette part of which is planned to be filled with radioactive material and then "shot down" by Ukrainian air defense forces over the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to declare the Russian launch of a nuclear charge", Russian propagandists say.

Earlier, they spread disinformation that Ukraine was allegedly preparing to detonate the so-called "dirty bomb" in order to accuse Russia of using mass destruction weapons and turn the whole world against Moscow. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been telling his colleagues from other countries about this since October 23. The United States, Britain and France rejected Russia's accusations of a "dirty bomb" as false. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba suggested that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) send a mission to Ukraine to refute Moscow's fabrications about the development of a "dirty bomb".