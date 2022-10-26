Children’s Ombudsman of Russian Federation "adopted" a child illegally taken from Ukraine

Children’s Ombudsman of Russia Maria Lvova-Belova "adopted" a boy illegally taken from Mariupol by Russian occupants.

She announced this at the press conference on October 26, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"I saw my son when a group of 31 children was evacuated from Mariupol," Lvova-Belova said.

Lvova-Belova cited statistics, according to which Russians have taken out of "special military operation" zone up to two thousand Ukrainian orphans. 350 orphans from Donetsk and Luhansk regions have already been illegally adopted and settled in 16 regions of Russia. And more than a thousand more are waiting for illegal adoption.

Children's Ombudsman of the Russian Federation stated that soon information about them will be placed in the State Data Bank and will be available to all candidates for adoptive parents and guardians.

