Air defense shoots down Russian X-59 missile in Dnipro region - AC "East"

Air defense forces destroyed a Russian air guided missile in Dnipro region.

It was reported by Air Command "East", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In Dnipro region, an anti-aircraft missile unit destroyed an air target, previously an X-59 air guided missile," the statement said.

Read more: Russian kamikaze drone "Shahed-136" shot down in Dnipro region, - Air Forces of AFU