Zelenskyi urged Ukrainians to save electricity: We must defeat Russia in energy field

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on citizens to consciously consume electricity.

It was stated by him in an evening vieo sddress to Ukrainian, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I have held a big meeting on the situation in the energy sector. The topics are diverse - restoration of damaged facilities, protection of generation, ensuring access to electricity for people," the President said.

He emphasized that many cities and districts of Ukraine were experiencing blackouts, but everyone must remember that Ukrainians need victory over Russia in the energy sphere as well.

"Whatever the enemy does, our task is to break his plans and protect Ukraine. And this is not just someone's task, it concerns not only power engineers, now we need conscious consumption of electricity by all Ukrainians," the President explained.

Zelenskyi urged Ukrainians to choose their own scheme to limit electricity consumption while there is a deficit in the general energy system.