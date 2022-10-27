Ukraine to launch mobile points for issuing documents to refugees in Czech Republic, Germany and Turkey - Interior Ministry

Offices for issuing passports, ID-cards and other documents to Ukrainian refugees will soon start working in Czech Republic, Germany and Turkey. In Poland, passport centers are already operating in three cities.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to RBK-Ukraine.

Yenin noted that the state enterprise "Document" has a successful experience in Poland. For example, in Warsaw, the passport center for Ukrainians has been operating for more than three months, and specially equipped white minibuses with the symbols of the State Enterprise "Document" operate in Krakow and Gdansk. According to Yenin, it is possible to register in the queue online or in person. This gives Ukrainian citizens the opportunity to update documents and get new ones to replace those lost during the evacuation.

Further plans include opening mobile points in the Czech Republic, Germany and Turkey. Yenin assured that there are already agreements with the authorities of these countries.

"We are constantly working to expand the list of documents and services that we provide to our citizens abroad. And it is not only a passport or ID-card, it is also a technical passport for a car, a driver's license. In addition, we are working to improve logistics and simplify those procedures that still take time," the Deputy Minister said.

