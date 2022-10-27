Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 7 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Mayorsk, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 27 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and forty-sixth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, while at the same time not stopping offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Soledar, Mayorsk, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the line of contact, carrying out fortification equipment of positions in certain directions, in particular, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, actively conducting aerial reconnaissance.

In violation of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war, the Russian occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure and civilian homes.

During the day, the enemy launched 18 air strikes and 4 missile strikes and carried out 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The cities of Kupiansk, Druzhkivka, and Zaporizhzhia were hit by enemy attacks.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its territory, airspace, and infrastructure. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, including the use of attack UAVs.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from the territory of the Russian Federation, using mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of Chuhunivka, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krasne, and Starytsia settlements;

in the Kupiansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, and Fiholivka;

in the Lyman direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Terny, Torske, Yampolivka, Spirne, Nevske, Verkhnyokamianske, and Zarichne settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and rocket artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Mayorsk, New York, Yakovlivka, Zelenopillia, and Ozarianivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy inflicted fire damage in the areas of Mariinka, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, and Novokalynove settlements.

On the Novopavlivsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Orihiv, Vremivka, Dorozhnianka, Malynivka, Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novopil, Neskuchne, Olhivske, and Bilohiria.

Areas of 20 settlements, not far from the contact line, were damaged by fire in the South Buzka direction. Nikopol suffered from enemy jet artillery fire.

Russian servicemen mobilized a week ago, continue to arrive on the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. The specified personnel lack motivation and desire to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, rare cases of desertion are recorded.

The enemy continues to replenish losses. According to available information, representatives of private military campaigns are recruiting prisoners in correctional facilities in the city of Ulyanovsk. Most of the persons of the specified category who agree to fight on the territory of Ukraine are convicted of murder, rape, and sale of narcotics.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Fire damage to the area of the concentration of weapons and military equipment, the enemy's ammunition depots on October 25 of this year in the area of Beryslav settlement of the Kherson region was confirmed. Personnel losses are being clarified.

On October 24-25, about 100 wounded enemy servicemen were brought to the city hospital of the settlement of Holubivka, Luhansk region. Several surgical teams arrived from Luhansk and Kadiivka to assist.

The aviation of the Defense Forces made 5 strikes during the past day. It has been confirmed that in the area where the enemy's manpower, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, 3 strongholds and an anti-aircraft missile complex have been destroyed. During the previous day, air defense units shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter, a Kh-59 missile, and 17 enemy attack UAVs.

During the day, soldiers of the missile troops and artillery struck 4 control points, 8 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, 3 warehouses with ammunition, and 6 other important military objects of the enemy.