Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 69,200 people, 2,631 tanks, 1,690 artillery systems, 5,364 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses in equipment and manpower.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.10 approximately amounted to:
- about 69,220 (+320) personnel were liquidated;
- tanks - 2631 (+3) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 5364 (+13) units,
- artillery systems – 1,690 (+4) units,
- MLRS – 379 (+0) units,
- air defense equipment ‒ 192 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 271 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 249 (+1) units,
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1398 (+19),
- cruise missiles ‒ 351 (+1),
- ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,078 (+2) units,
- special equipment ‒ 150 (+1).
The data is being verified.
