In morning, Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft in south, - Air Force
In the morning in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft units shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"On October 27, around 08:00 a.m., a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.
And around 8:40 a.m., a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report says.
