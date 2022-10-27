In morning, Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Ka-52 helicopter and Su-25 attack aircraft in south, - Air Force

In the morning in the south of Ukraine, anti-aircraft units shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On October 27, around 08:00 a.m., a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

And around 8:40 a.m., a unit of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Southern Air Command of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report says.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 69,200 people, 2,631 tanks, 1,690 artillery systems, 5,364 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS