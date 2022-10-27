Barracks of occupiers were destroyed in Svatovo region - up to 60 people were eliminated, - Haidai

A barrack and about 60 Russian occupiers were destroyed in the Svatovo district of the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai stated this on Telegram.

"A barrack with the occupiers was destroyed in the Swativ region... According to the results of enemy fire damage in the areas of Korzhove settlements (this is the former Petrivka in the Svatovo region), the losses of the occupiers amounted to 60 dead, at least 10 of them were officers.

In addition, during October 24-25, about 100 wounded enemy servicemen were brought to Holubivka. "Several surgical teams arrived from Luhansk and Kadiivka for rescue," the message reads.

According to Haidai, the number of dead occupiers is increasing.