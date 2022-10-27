Belarus currently does not have strike group that would be properly equipped for offensive, - Defence Intelligence

Belarus conducts personnel training in order to divert Ukraine’s attention and forces from the east and south.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Cherniak, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, since April, Lukashenko regularly tries to avoid an open invasion of Ukraine, even though he became a participant in this war a long time ago when he gave his territory to Russia.

"Of course, there is a potential danger for Ukraine from the side of Belarus. Attack UAVs are launched from the territory of the Republic of Belarus, which Russia purchased from Iran, and MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry "Kinjal" missiles, have been moved there," Cherniak said.

Meanwhile, Russia is sending recently mobilized citizens to Belarus. The latter also do not have proper weapons or equipment.

"They are brought in by rail. At the same time, tanks and armored personnel carriers repaired in Belarus are sent, on the contrary, to Russia," explained the representative of military intelligence of Ukraine.

