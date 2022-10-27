During demining of de-occupied territories of Kherson region, police colonel Koziura died
On October 26, in the area of the village of Bilousove, near the de-occupied Velika Oleksandrivka, during the demining of the territory, the head of the explosives department of the regional headquarters, police colonel Oleksandr Koziura, died.
As Censor.NET informs, the police of the Kherson region reported this on their Facebook page.
The incident happened around 01:00 p.m., when explosives technicians were demining a forest strip near the settlement. Oleksandr Kozyura died while trying to defuse an explosive object.
Alexander was 42 years old. He is survived by his wife and two sons aged 5 and 10.
