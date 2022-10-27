Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki: "Ukraine needs money and weapons, not "plans""

Ukraine now needs financial and military support to survive the war unleashed by Russia. However, some EU leaders prefer to make "plans" for the future.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Censor.NET reports with reference to his interview with Fakt and Bild.

Moravetsky noted that he came to the interview from the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which was held in Berlin. He emphasized that the issue of restoration is important, however, in his opinion, support for Ukraine is currently more urgent.

"We will focus on a very important topic: how we will rebuild Ukraine. But we have to solve an even more important question: how to get Ukraine enough weapons to end this war? It is good to talk about future support, "Marshall plans", etc.," the politician said.

The Polish Prime Minister noted that Russia destroys power plants and heating networks in Ukraine so that the civilian population freezes in winter. Therefore, he called on the EU leader to help now.

"Help is needed now. Ukraine needs money and weapons, not 'plans,'" Moravetskyi said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister of Poland added that the most reliable partners of Ukraine in the EU remain the countries of the eastern flank: from Finland to the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania. According to him, these countries "will feel threatened directly by Putin."

Also, Moravetsky again criticized Germany for insufficient aid to Ukraine. He believes that Germany, as the richest country in Europe and one of the largest arms exporters in the world, could do much more to protect European values.

"I got the impression that some EU leaders would prefer things to be the old way again. According to the idea that the war can be ended with the defeat of Ukraine," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

